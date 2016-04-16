Rolling Stones, Dylan, Young, McCartney, The Who, Waters lined up for concert

Organisers of the Coachella festival say they’ll soon close a deal on a three-day US concert starring the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Paul McCartney, The Who and Roger Waters.

It’s expected to take place at the Empire Polo Field in Indio, California – the Coachella site – on the weekend of October 7-9.

The first night is likely to feature Dylan and the Stones, with Young and McCartney the following night, then The Who and Waters on the final night.

The artists will deliver a full performance production on a single stage, rather than the usual cut-down set that’s usually prepared for festivals. It’s been suggested that each act will be paid $7m.

Young’s manager Elliot Roberts tells the LA Times: “It’s so special in many ways. You won’t get a chance to see a bill like this ever again. It’s a show I look forward to more than any show in a long time.”

Gary Bongiovanni, editor of industry publication Pollstar, says: “A bill like this doesn’t exist anywhere else on the concert landscape. I expect it will resonate nationally and internationally.”

It’s possible that organisers Goldenvoice a second weekend could be added in due course, following the format of Coachella, which began yesterday and includes two performances by Guns N’ Roses.

