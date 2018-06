The White Buffalo launches fighty, boozed-fuelled Avalon video

The White Buffalo, also known as singer-songwriter Jake Smith, has released a video for Avalon. The track is taken from The White Buffalo’s recent Darkest Darks, Lightest Lights album, the follow-up to 2015’s Love & The Death of Damnation.

“Avalon is a song about a man down on his luck, on his way to the bottom,” says Jake. “A lonely outsider making some poor life decisions, desperately hoping for a change. In the video we go to an extreme. We loosely based it on the same themes of debauchery, desperation, and redemption but put it all in one booze and violence-filled day.”

Last month The White Buffalo released Madam’s Soft, Madam’s Sweet from the album in the build-up to a UK tour that included a performance of Avalon during a appearance on the BBC’s flagship music show Later… with Jools Holland.

The White Buffalo is currently on tour in the US, but returns to the UK in April to start a European tour that includes a headline show at London’s Forum. Full dates below.

Tour Dates

