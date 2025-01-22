The Very Best Of Talk Talk to be reissued on double vinyl and CD in March

Post-rock pioneers Talk Talk are to have their 1997 collection, The Very Best Of Talk Talk, reissued through Rhino Records on March 14.

The new version, which will be available as a double vinyl and CD, now places all the tracks in chronological order, as well as adding New Grass from the band's farewell album Laughing Stock. That album was released in 1991, but was Talk Talk's first and subsequently last album for new label, the reactivated jazz label Verve which went through Polydor Records. Verve had signed the band from EMI, following an acrimonious split with their former label, hence no tracks from Laughing Stock originally featuring on the compilation.

Talk Talk disbanded following the release of Laughing Stock, with singer Mark Hollis wanting to spend more time with his family. The singer did release a lone solo album, Mark Hollis, in 1998, but retired from music shortly afterwards. Hollis died in 2019, aged 64.

Guitarist Paul Webb and drummer Lee Harris formed the experimental .O.rang. who released two albums in the late 90s. Webb also performs under the name Rustin' Man, while Harris featured on Bark Psychosis's 2004 album ///CODENAME: dustsucker.

Pre-order The Very Best Of Talk Talk.

(Image credit: Press)

Talk Talk: The Very Best Of...

LP1

Side A:

1) Talk Talk

2) Today (Single Version)

3) Have You Heard The News?

4) It's My Life

5) Such A Shame (Original Version)

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Side B:

1) Dum Dum Girl

2) Life's What You Make It

3) Living In Another World

4) Give It Up

LP2

Side A:

1) April 5th

2) Time It's Time

3) I Believe In You (Single Version)

Side B:

1) Eden (Edit)

2) Wealth

3) New Grass