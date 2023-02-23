The Velvet Underground's Loaded is to be reissued as a nine-album vinyl set

The expanded edition of the Velvet Underground's classic 1970 album Loaded is to be released on vinyl for the first time.
The Re-Loaded set was originally released in October in 2015 as a a six-disc (5CD, 1DVD) package, while the new Fully Re-Loaded edition will be spread across nine LPs. Three discs will feature stereo, mono, and “full-length” mixes of the original album, while six will contain demos, outtakes and live recordings, some of which have not previously appeared on vinyl.
The set will also include four 7" vinyl singles, a poster of the album’s cover art, and a booklet containing the Lenny Kaye liner notes that appeared in the 2015 release.
Loaded (Fully Re-Loaded Edition) is limited to 1,970 numbered copies and will be released on March 24. It's available from Dig in Europe (opens in new tab) and from Rhino in The US (opens in new tab). Full tracklist below.
The Velvet Underground: Loaded (Fully Re-Loaded Edition) tracklist
Loaded: Original Album (Remastered)
Side One
Who Loves The Sun
Sweet Jane
Rock & Roll
Cool It Down
New Age
Side Two
Head Held High
Lonesome Cowboy Bill
I Found A Reason
Train ’round The Bend
Oh! Sweet Nuthin’
Loaded: Promotional Mono Version (Remastered)
Side One
Who Loves The Sun
Sweet Jane
Rock & Roll
Cool It Down
New Age
Side Two
Head Held High
Lonesome Cowboy Bill
I Found A Reason
Train ’round The Bend
Oh! Sweet Nuthin’
Loaded: Full-Length Version (Remastered)
Side One
Who Loves The Sun
Sweet Jane – Full-Length Version*
Rock & Roll – Full-Length Version*
Cool It Down
New Age – Full-Length Version*
Side Two
Head Held High
Lonesome Cowboy Bill
I Found A Reason
Train ’round The Bend
Oh! Sweet Nuthin’
Loaded – Fully Loaded Version (Remastered)
Side One
Ride Into The Sun – Session Outtake*
Ocean – Session Outtake*
I Love You – Session Outtake*
I’m Sticking With You – Session Outtake*
Rock & Roll – Demo*
Sad Song – Demo*
Side Two
I Found A Reason – Demo*
Satellite Of Love – Demo*
Oh Gin – Demo*
Walk And Talk – Demo*
Ocean – Demo*
I Love You – Demo*
Love Makes You Feel Ten Feet Tall – Demo*
Side Three
Cool It Down – Early Version*
Sweet Jane – Early Version*
Lonesome Cowboy Bill – Early Version*
Head Held High – Early Version*
Oh! Sweet Nuthin’ – Early Version*
Who Loves The Sun – Alternate Mix*
Side Four
Sweet Jane – Alternate Mix*
Lonesome Cowboy Bill – Alternate Mix*
Train ’round The Bend – Alternate Mix*
Cool It Down – Alternate Mix*
Head Held High – Alternate Mix*
Rock & Roll – Alternate Mix*
Live At Max’s Kansas City: Expanded Version (Remastered)
Side One
I’m Waiting For The Man
White Light/White Heat
I’m Set Free
Sweet Jane
Side Two
Lonesome Cowboy Bill
New Age
Beginning To See The Light
I’ll Be Your Mirror
Side Three
Pale Blue Eyes
Candy Says
Sunday Morning
After Hours
Side Four
Femme Fatale
Some Kinda Love
Lonesome Cowboy Bill – Version Two
Live At Second Fret, Philadelphia (1970)
Side One
I’m Waiting For The Man*
What Goes On*
Cool It Down*
Side Two
Sweet Jane*
Rock & Roll*
Some Kinda Love*
Side Three
New Age*
Candy Says*
Head Held High*
Side Four
Train ’round The Bend*
Oh! Sweet Nuthin’*
7 Singles
Head Held High b/w Train ’round The Bend – French Picture Sleeve
Rock & Roll b/w Lonesome Cowboy Bill – Cotillion Sleeve
Sweet Jane b/w Rock & Roll – German Picture Sleeve
Who Loves The Sun b/w Oh! Sweet Nuthin’ – Cotillion Sleeve
* = first time on vinyl