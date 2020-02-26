The Used cancel Slam Dunk festival appearance and tour dates

The Used have cancelled their 2020 UK and European tour dates, including their appearances at the Slam Dunk festival.

The band said in a statement: “An opportunity has arisen for The Used that we absolutely couldn’t turn down. (Big news update to be revealed ASAP!). We apologize to all our fans who already made plans to see us and we promise to make it up to you very very soon.”

As well as the Slam Dunk festival, The Used were due to play shows of their own in London and Brighton, as well as several European dates.

Slam Dunk organisers have yet to announce a replacement.

The UK event will take place in Leeds on May 23 and in Hatfield the following day, with Sum 41 previously confirmed as co-headliners along with Don Broco, while Code Orange, While She Sleeps. Billy Talent, Bury Tomorrow, Comeback Kid, Refused, Dance Gavin Dance and more will also play.