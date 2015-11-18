The Used announce anniversary tour

The Used have announced details of a 15th anniversary tour in 2016.

They plan on playing two shows in every city they visit and will perform their 2002 self-titled debut on the first night, then 2004’s In Love And Death on the following date.

The run of 46 shows starts at the O2 Academy, Leeds, on February 20, and wraps up at Club Nokia, Los Angeles, on May 28.

The band say: “What better way to celebrate than to bring you two nights of music in 23 cities across the US, UK and Europe. Come help us relive these moments together.”

Tickets go on general sale on Friday (November 20) at 10am local time via the band’s website. Each online purchase will come with a download of their album Live And Acoustic At The Palace, featuring a four-piece string section and gospel choir. The album won’t be available anywhere else until April 1, 2016.

There’s no word if guitarist Quinn Allman will return in time for the shows. He announced he was taking a year away from the band in February and was replaced by Justin Shekoski.

Feb 20: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Feb 21: Leeds O2 Academy, UK

Feb 22: London O2 Forum, UK

Feb 24: London O2 Forum, UK

Feb 26: Eindhoven Dynamo, Netherlands

Feb 27: Eindhoven Dynamo, Netherlands

Feb 29: Cologne Stollwerck, Germany

Mar 01: Cologne Stollwerck, Germany

Mar 03: Hamburg Knust, Germany

Mar 04: Hamburg Knust, Germany

Mar 06: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden

Mar 07: Stockholm Klubben, Sweden

Mar 09: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland

Mar 10: Helsinki Tavastia, Finland

Apr 05: Seattle Showbox, WA

Apr 06: Seattle Showbox, WA

Apr 08: Salt Lake City In The Venue, UT

Apr 09: Salt Lake City In The Venue, UT

Apr 12: Tempe Marquee Theater, AZ

Apr 13: Tempe Marquee Theater, AZ

Apr 15: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Apr 16: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Apr 19: Lake Buena Vista House Of Blues, FL

Apr 20: Lake Buena Vista House Of Blues, FL

Apr 22: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD

Apr 23: Baltimore Rams Head Live, MD

Apr 26: New York Playstation Theater, NY

Apr 27: New York Playstation Theater, NY

Apr 29: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Apr 30: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

May 03: Philadelphia Trocadero Theatre, PA

May 04: Philadelphia Trocadero Theatre, PA

May 06: Boston House Of Blues, MA

May 07: Boston House Of Blues, MA

May 10: Royal Oak Music Theatre, MI

May 11: Royal Oak Music Theatre, MI

May 13: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

May 14: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

May 17: Chicago House Of Blues

May 18: Chicago House Of Blues

May 20: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

May 21: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

May 24: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

May 25: Las Vegas Brooklyn Bowl, NV

May 27: Los Angeles Club Nokia, CA

May 28: Los Angeles Club Nokia, CA

