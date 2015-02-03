The Used lose Allman for a year

The Used guitarist Quinn Allman is taking a year off from the band, he’s announced.

The move comes just ahead of the band’s UK tour in support of sixth album Imaginary Enemy, launched in 2014.

Co-founder Allman will be replaced by Justin Shekoski of Saosin for 2015.

The Used say: “We are saddened to announced that Quinn will be taking a temporary hiatus from the band for the next year.

“Quinn is a vital part of the group and we wish him the best in his upcoming endeavours, and look forward to the day he rejoins us on the road.

“We are thrilled to share that Justin will be filling in this year. Justin has been a close friend to all of us for many years and will help make this tour a memorable one.”

Feb 05: Southampton Engine Room

Feb 07: Nottingham Rock City

Feb 08: Newcastle O2 Academy

Feb 10: Glasgow Garage

Feb 11: Aberdeen Lemon Tree

Feb 13: Leeds Uni Stylus

Feb 14: Manchester Academy 2

Feb 15: Birmingham O2 Academy 2

Feb 17: Oxford O2 Academy

Feb 19: London Koko

Feb 20: Bristol O2 Academy