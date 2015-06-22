The Used can’t stop making music

The Used say they’ll keep making music as long as there are issues in society that need to be addressed.

They released politically-focused album Imaginary Enemy last year. And frontman Bert McCracken says it’s time for people to stand up and take notice of the issues currently affecting society

He tells Loudwire: “There comes a point in history when people have had enough. We can’t see any more cops get away with killing people. We can’t see any more bankers continuously stealing money from people.

“You know what’s wrong with the world if you just take a look – and I think it’s time for people to stand up. The way we can do that is to be informed and educated about the world we live in.”

In February, guitarist Quinn Allman announced he was taking a year away from the band. He was replaced by Saosin’s Justin Shekoski – and even though the group’s co-founder won’t return until next year, The Used have no plans to slow down.

McCracken continues: “Success was defined for us as being able to play our songs on the road so we succeeded a very long time ago. Now we just enjoy the ride, keep making music because we love to make music, keep playing music live because that’s what we love to do and we’re good at it.”

The band head out on tour next month:

Jul 31: Quezon City SM Skydome, Philippines

Aug 02: Osaka Live Room, Japan

Aug 03: Tokyo Liquid Room, Japan

Aug 05: Bangkok Hollywood Awards, Thailand

Aug 08: Taichung City Heart Town Festival, Taiwan

Aug 10: Hong Kong MusicZone, China

Aug 15: Honolulu The Republik, JI

Oct 03: San Bernardino Taste Of Chaos, CA