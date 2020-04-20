The Used and Alkaline Trio confirmed for rescheduled Slam Dunk 2020

Last month, Slam Dunk confirmed that the UK festival, which was originally scheduled for May, was off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers moved quickly to secure new dates for later in the year, with Slam Dunk North now taking place in Leeds on September 5, while Slam Dunk South will follow on September 6 in Hatfield.

Fans have today been given a further boost with the news that The Used and Alkaline Trio will play at Slam Dunk in September. The Used had been forced to withdraw from the original dates and are delighted to be returning to the UK.

They say: “We are very excited to announce that we're back on the lineup for the rescheduled Slam Dunk dates in September.”

Alkaline Trio bassist Dan Andriano adds: “Even while we continue to stay home to do our part, we look forward to coming back to the UK for our first time in years! Slam Dunk will be amazing!”

September’s Slam Dunk will also feature artists including Sum 41, Don Broco, Billy Talent and Code Orange.

For tickets and further Slam Dunk info, visit the official website.