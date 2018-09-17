The Tangent launch audio trailer for new album Proxy

The Tangent have released an audio trailer for their upcoming studio album Proxy.

The follow-up to 2017’s The Slow Rust Of Forgotten Machinery will launch on November 16 via InsideOut Music, with the trailer featuring snippets of the band’s new music.

Check it out below.

Speaking about Proxy, The Tangent leader Andy Tillison says: “Our belief is that progressive rock music is still a valid and viable musical form in 2018 and will continue to be so.

“Our band has always sought to take on board things from the present and add them to that magical mix. We don't claim to be offering the future - we just claim to be offering one set of possibilities. Ours. Now.”

Tillison is joined on the album by Jonas Reingold, Luke Machin, Theo Travis and Steve Roberts, while Goran Edman guests on the record.

Proxy will be available on CD, LP and on digital platforms.

The Tangent - Proxy

1. Proxy

2. The Melting Andalusian Skies

3. A Case of Misplaced Optimism

4. The Adulthood Lie

5. Supper’s Off

6. Excerpt From âœ Exo-Oceansâ (Bonus Track)