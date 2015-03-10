The Tangent share A Spark In The Aether

The Tangent have launched a stream of A Spark In The Aether, the title track of the band’s eighth album.

It’s released on April 20 via InsideOut and sees mainman Andy Tillison joined by Jonas Reingold, Theo Travis, Luke Machin and Morgan Agren.

Tillison says: “In many ways it’s a bit of a rallying cry to people to keep open minds about newer music in a world where remasters and reissues are more eagerly anticipated than new material. But it’s a hugely optimistic piece that’s primarily about keeping a young spirit as you go through life.”

The promo was created from YouTube clips shot by fans. Tillison explains: “We wanted a video that showed the real energy of the band on stage – something that has always been important to the group.

“We’ve never set much store by big light shows or video projections. ‘We do it with our bodies’ is the philosophy. And what the fans do with our music, we use and give back to them.”

More details on A Spark In The Aether – The Music That Died Alone Volume Two will be revealed in due course.