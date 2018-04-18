The Struts announce two UK dates

Derby glam rockers The Struts have announced two UK headline shows to follow the band's performance at Download Festival in June. They'll play London's Koko on June 19, and appear at Gorilla in Manchester the following evening.

"Can't wait to be playing in our native country to give our fans what they deserve," says frontman Luke Spiller. "The best show they will see all year. This one's for you. See you there x."

Tickets go on sale on Friday 20th April at 9am.

The Struts are currently on tour with The Foo Fighters in the US, before embarking on a headline tour that includes a four-night, sold-out residency at the famed Roxy venue on Los Angeles's Sunset Strip. They support Guns N' Roses at Download on Saturday June 9.

Apr 18: Austin 360 Amphitheatre, Austin, TX (w/Foo Fighters)

Apr 19: Cynthia Mitchell Pavilion, Houston, TX (w/Foo Fighters)

Apr 21: Starplex Pavilion, Dallas, TX (w/Foo Fighters)

Apr 22: Centurylink Center, Bossier City, LA (w/Foo Fighters)

Apr 24: The High Dive, Gainesville, FL

Apr 25: Midflorida Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL Fairgrounds, Tampa, FL

(w/Foo Fighters)

Apr 26: Coral Sky Amphitheatre, West Palm Beach, FL (w/Foo Fighters)

Apr 28: Georgia State Stadium, Atlanta, GA (w/Foo Fighters)

Apr 29: Phase 2 Club, Lynchburg, VA

May 01: Rupp Arena, Lexington, KY (w/Foo Fighters)

May 03: FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN (w/Foo Fighters)

May 04: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN (w/Foo Fighters)

May 05: Bogarts, Cincinnati, OH (w/Jimmy Eat World)

May 06: Carolina Rebellion, Charlotte, NC

May 08: The Castle Theatre, Bloomington, IL

May 09: Metro, Chicago, IL

May 11: HOB, Cleveland, OH

May 14: Majestic Theatre, Madison, WI

May 15: First Avenue, Minneapolis, MN

May 17: Truman, Kansas City, MO

May 18: Ogden Theatre, Denver, CO

May 20: Hangout Fest, Gulf Shores, AL

May 22: Showbox, Seattle, WA

May 23: Hawthorne Theatre, Portland, OR

May 25: BottleRock Napa Valley, Napa, CA

May 29: Roxy Theatre, West Hollywood, CA

May 30: Roxy Theatre, West Hollywood, CA

May 31: Roxy Theatre West Hollywood, CA

Jun 01: Roxy Theatre West Hollywood, CA

Jun 03: The Governors Ball Music Festival, New York, NY

Jun 09: Download Festival, Donington Park, UK

Jun 12: Bergenfest Bergen, NO

Jun 15: Nova Rock Festival, Nickelsdorf, AT

Jun 17: Download Festival, Paris, FR

Jun 19: KOKO, London, UK

Jun 20: Gorilla, Manchester, UK

Jul 07: Rock Werchter, Werchter, BE

Sep 22-23: Pilgrimage Music Festival, Franklin, TN