Download festival announce day tickets and splits

Download festival has released day tickets for this year's event and announced its day splits.

The mammoth rock and metal festival had previously announced its headliners (Avenged Sevenfold on Friday, Guns N' Roses on Saturday and Ozzy Osbourne on Sunday), but now the other three stages have had their splits revealed.

Download made the announcement on social media, including individual graphics for each day, which you can see below.

🚨 DOWNLOADERS!!! 🚨 Your 2018 day splits and day tickets are here!!! 🔥🤘 Get your tickets now 👉https://t.co/RD2bwtb1Hc #DL2018 pic.twitter.com/uh7jS8SvdoApril 9, 2018

Stage times for the festival are yet to be announced.

Download have also released day tickets – which you can order now!

