The Struts announce short string of intimate UK dates

The Struts have announced the details of An Acoustic Evening With The Struts. The short, four-date tour has been organised in conjunction with local record stores in Sheffield, Leeds, Kingston and Southampton, and takes place in March 2021. Dates below.

Tickets go on sale today at 11am.

"We are very excited and happy to announce we will be bringing you some exclusive acoustic performances in our home country of the UK," says band frontman Luke Spiller. "We cannot wait to see you all again. We will be playing new material plus your favourite songs. We hope you enjoy our new album because guess what? We wrote it for you!"

Last week The Struts released I Hate How Much I Want You, from their upcoming album Strange Days. The single featured guest appearances from Def Leppard stars Joe Elliott and Phil Collen, who also joined Spiller for the first part of a podcast available exclusively via Classic Rock. The second part will be released on Friday.

The song followed in the stack-heeled footsteps of Another Hit Of Showmanship – which featured a guest appearance from Strokes guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. – and the title track, which benefitted from an appearance by pop icon and noisy neighbour of Jimmy Page, Robbie Williams.





An Acoustic Evening With The Struts

Mar 01: Sheffield Foundry (with Beartree Records)

Mar 02: Lesds Wardrobe (Crash Records)

Mar 03: Kingston Pryzm (Banquet Records)

Mar 04: Southampton 1896 (Vinilo Records)