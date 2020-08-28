The Struts nail the summer anthem of 2020 with Another Hit Of Showmanship

The Struts have released new single Another Hit Of Showmanship.

The song marks the band's first new music in over a year, as well as a slight change in direction for the glam rockers. Spoiler alert: they've gone full Britpop.

Enlisting the help of Albert Hammond Jr of The Strokes on guitar, the track pays homage to the tunes the band used to dance to on nights out at the indie disco in the mid 2000s.

Vocalist Luke Spiller says of the track: "Another Hit Of Showmanship reminds me of being at a club night called Ramshackle years ago at the O2 Academy in Bristol, where they’d play bands like The Libertines and Razorlight and Scissor Sisters, and of course The Strokes.

"I hit up Albert out of the blue and told him, ‘We’ve got this song, and I’m so excited to see what you would do with it.’ As soon as he got his hands on it, he took it to a whole different level — it really just shows why he’s so brilliant at what he does.”

Check out the track below.