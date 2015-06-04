The Story So Far tour in December

The Story So Far will tour the UK in December, they’ve announced.

The 11-date run supports the launch of their self-titled third album, which arrived via Pure Noise Records last month, and can be streamed in full below.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on June 5 (Friday) via Gigs And Tours and Ticketmaster.

Dec 01: Cardiff Y Plas

Dec 02: Southampton 1865

Dec 03: Exeter Lemon Grove

Dec 04: London Koko

Dec 05: Norwich Epic

Dec 07: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Dec 08: Birmingham Asylum

Dec 09: Manchester Academy 2

Dec 10: Glasgow Garage

Dec 11: Newcastle Riverside

Dec 12: Leeds Stylus