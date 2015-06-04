The Story So Far tour in December

The Story So Far will tour the UK in December, they’ve announced.
The 11-date run supports the launch of their self-titled third album, which arrived via Pure Noise Records last month, and can be streamed in full below.
Tickets go on sale at 10am on June 5 (Friday) via Gigs And Tours and Ticketmaster.
UK dates
Dec 01: Cardiff Y Plas
Dec 02: Southampton 1865
Dec 03: Exeter Lemon Grove
Dec 04: London Koko
Dec 05: Norwich Epic
Dec 07: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Dec 08: Birmingham Asylum
Dec 09: Manchester Academy 2
Dec 10: Glasgow Garage
Dec 11: Newcastle Riverside
Dec 12: Leeds Stylus