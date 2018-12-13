The Steve Hillage Band confirmed for Night Of The Prog XIV

After 40 years, The Steve Hillage Band are returning to the stage, and will headline Germany’s Night Of The Prog festival in 2019. They will perform material from Hillage's first four solo albums, with Gong as the backing band. Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets were recently announced as Saturday's headliners.

Winfried Völklein, CEO of Night Of The Prog says: “I am very pleased to have The Steve Hillage Band on board, also because it will be their only mainland Europe show in 2019. This will be a special show with material from the albums Fish Rising (1975), L (1976), Motivation Radio (1977) and Green (1978). Also, the double live album Live Herald was one of my favourite live albums of the 70s – and it still is. I am very happy that Steve will be playing at Night Of The Prog – that makes a dream come true!”

Night Of The Prog XIV takes place July 19-21 on the festival grounds of the Loreley Amphitheater in St. Goarshausen, Germany. For more info on the festival visit their website. Tickets are available here.

The Steve Hillage Band also recently announced three UK shows for 2019. Tickets for these shows go onsale Friday December 14 at 9.30am. You can buy tickets for these dates here.