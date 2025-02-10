The Smashing Pumpkins announce 2025 UK tour including a huge London show at Gunnersbury Park with Skunk Anansie and White Lies

The Smashing Pumpkins will hit the road this summer for their 2025 Aghori tour.

The alt rock legends will perform at a series of incredible venues, including Gunnersbury Park for a performance on August 10, 2025, alongside British rock heroes Skunk Anansie and indie trio White Lies.

Last year's annual show at Gunnersbury Park featured nu metal giants Korn, with special guests Spirtbox, Loathe and Wargasm.

Following their massive London show, Billy Corgan and co. will head to Halifax for a night at The Piece Hall on August 12, before playing at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on August 13, and wrapping up with a performance on August 14 at Colchester Castle, where they'll be joined once again by Skunk Anansie.

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10am on Friday, February 14 via Ticket Master.

Last year, Smashing Pumpkins released their thirteenth studio album, Aghori Mhori Mei.

View the tour dates below:

Aug 10: London Gunnersbury Park

Aug 12: Halifax Tk Maxx Presents Live At The Piece Hall

Aug 13: Scarborough Tk Maxx Presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Aug 14: Colchester Castle Summer Series

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan is also scheduled to make an appearance at Black Sabbath's final show extravaganza on July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham.

For the major one-day festival, where Sabbath's original lineup will take to the stage alongside a number of heavy metal legends who they've inspired, such as Metallica Lamb Of God, Slayer, Gojira, Alice In Chains, Mastodon and more, Corgan will perform as part of an all-star supergroup featuring Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello, Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst, Korn's Jonathan Davis, Wolfgang Van Halen and many others.