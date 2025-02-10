The Smashing Pumpkins announce 2025 UK tour including a huge London show at Gunnersbury Park with Skunk Anansie and White Lies

By
published

The Smashing Pumpkins are set to play a series of incredible venues on their Aghori tour this summer with shows in Gunnersbury Park, Colchester Castle and more

Smashing Pumpkins
(Image credit: Press)

The Smashing Pumpkins will hit the road this summer for their 2025 Aghori tour.

The alt rock legends will perform at a series of incredible venues, including Gunnersbury Park for a performance on August 10, 2025, alongside British rock heroes Skunk Anansie and indie trio White Lies.

Last year's annual show at Gunnersbury Park featured nu metal giants Korn, with special guests Spirtbox, Loathe and Wargasm.

Following their massive London show, Billy Corgan and co. will head to Halifax for a night at The Piece Hall on August 12, before playing at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on August 13, and wrapping up with a performance on August 14 at Colchester Castle, where they'll be joined once again by Skunk Anansie.

Tickets for all shows go on sale at 10am on Friday, February 14 via Ticket Master.

Last year, Smashing Pumpkins released their thirteenth studio album, Aghori Mhori Mei.

View the tour dates below:

Aug 10: London Gunnersbury Park
Aug 12: Halifax Tk Maxx Presents Live At The Piece Hall
Aug 13: Scarborough Tk Maxx Presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre
Aug 14: Colchester Castle Summer Series

Smashing Pumpkins

(Image credit: Smashing Pumpkins)

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan is also scheduled to make an appearance at Black Sabbath's final show extravaganza on July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham.

For the major one-day festival, where Sabbath's original lineup will take to the stage alongside a number of heavy metal legends who they've inspired, such as Metallica Lamb Of God, Slayer, Gojira, Alice In Chains, Mastodon and more, Corgan will perform as part of an all-star supergroup featuring Rage Against The Machine's Tom Morello, Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst, Korn's Jonathan Davis, Wolfgang Van Halen and many others.

Liz Scarlett
Liz Scarlett

Liz works on keeping the Louder sites up to date with the latest news from the world of rock and metal. Prior to joining Louder as a full time staff writer, she completed a Diploma with the National Council for the Training of Journalists and received a First Class Honours Degree in Popular Music Journalism. She enjoys writing about anything from neo-glam rock to stoner, doom and progressive metal, and loves celebrating women in music.

More about louder
Kurt Cobain in 1993 and Mikael Åkerfeldt in 2022

“It didn’t feel that good. There was nothing special about it, other than it had belonged to Kurt.” Opeth’s Mikael Åkerfeldt wasn’t impressed when he got to play Kurt Cobain’s guitar
Queen and Paul Rodgers posing for a photograph in 2008

“When Paul pitched into We Are The Champions, it wasn’t anything like Freddie would have done yet it carried the spirit of the song”: How Queen + Paul Rodgers resurrected one of rock’s most iconic bands
Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix performing live in 2025

“Few bands could have so effortlessly handled Wembley as this”: Papa Roach put on a nostalgic classic in London’s most historic arena
See more latest