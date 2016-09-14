The Sisters Of Mercy announce UK winter tour

The Sisters Of Mercy have announced a five-date UK tour.

Andrew Eldritch, Chris Catalyst and Ben Christo will kick the shows off in Norwich on November 19 and wrap up with an appearance in Sheffield on the 26th of the month – with the tour announcement following a run of South American gigs.

Catalyst says: “We’re looking forward to visiting a few places that The Sisters have not played for some time. We’ll be playing some very classic songs and wearing some very outlandish shirts. And we’ll be seeing you down the front.”

Mainman Eldritch adds: “We are still hard, we are still shiny, you will like it.”

The Sisters Of Mercy haven’t released a studio album since 1990’s Vision Thing but issued compilations Some Girls Wander By Mistake and A Slight Case Of Overbombing in 1992 and 1993 respectively.

But speaking with TeamRock earlier this year, Eldritch reported that if Donald Trump becomes US president later this year, that could lead to fresh Sisters Of Mercy material.

He said: “The population doesn’t seem to realise just how much it’s being taken for a ride. I can tell you one thing, if Donald Trump actually does become president, that will be reason enough for me to release another album. I don’t think I could keep quiet if that happened.”

Tickets for the five dates will go on sale via MyTicket from 10am on September 16.

The Sisters Of Mercy tour poster

The Sisters Of Mercy 2016 UK tour

Nov 19: Norwich UEA

Nov 22: Birmingham O2 Institute

Nov 23: Bristol O2 Academy

Nov 25: Liverpool Olympia

Nov 26: Sheffield University Foundry

