The Sheepdogs released 70s-inspired performance video for I Wanna Know You

Canadian rockers The Sheepdogs have released a video for I Wanna Know You, another highlight from the quintet's recent Outta Sight album. The release follows in the retro-delicious footsteps of previous singles Find The Truth and Scarboro Street Fight.

According to Sheepdogs frontman Ewan Currie, I Wanna Know You was inspired by the need to escape during lockdown.

“Really it’s that adolescent feeling of taking your girl and running away from it all," he says. "Let’s blow this one-horse town and you’re coming with me. I always loved that idea. I thought it was romantic.

“It’s about the desire to break away from the boringness of everyday life and find yourself some good times. Living in the middle of nowhere Canada as a teenager, I started to play guitar. Rock'n'roll was a way for me to find a more interesting life. I found that living during the pandemic with lockdowns and quarantines really took me back to that ‘looking to break out’ mindset.”

“The video was inspired by performance videos from the late 70s by Tom Petty and other bands in the earlier days of videos when they just had bands playing the track in a room," adds bassist Ryan Gullen. "We didn't want to get too conceptual with this one, rather make a piece true to the era and let the performance of the song sell it."

The Sheepdogs are currently on tour in mainland Europe, and will return to Canada for a series of dates in August in September, before heading back to the UK in October for three shows. Then it's back across the Atlantic for a run of North American shows that'll take the the 10-legged, twin guitar, harmony-laden Canucks almost up to Christmas.

The Sheepdogs 2022 Tour

Jun 10: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Jun 12: Hamburg Knust, Germany

Jun 13: Berlin Frannz-Club, Germany

Jun 15: München Hansa 39, Germany

Jun 16: Zurich Bogen F, Switzerland

Jun 18: Paris La Maroquinerie, France

Jul 01: Bath Live At The Grandstand, Canada

Jul 23: Mattawa Voyageur Days, Canada

Aug 06: Fernie Wapiti Music Festival, Canada

Aug 27: Lucknow Music in the Fields, Canada

Sep 15: Sherbrooke Theatre Granada, Canada

Sep 16: Fredericton Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival, Canada

Sep 17: Halifax Scotiabank Centre, Canada

Sep 18: Charlottetown PEI Brewing Company, Canada

Sep 20: South Burlington Higher Ground, VT

Sep 22: Montreal MTELUS, Canada

Sep 23: Québec Palais Montcalm, Canada

Sep 24: North Bay Capitol Centre, Canada

Oct 07: Bristol Thekla, UK

Oct 08: Manchester Gorilla, UK

Oct 09: London Camden Electric Ballroom, UK

Oct 13: Toronto Massey Hall, Canada

Oct 14: Belleville Empire Theatre, Canada

Oct 15: Woodstock Levon Helm Studios, NY

Oct 17: Cambridge The Sinclair, MA

Oct 18: New York Bowery Ballroom, NY

Oct 20: Philadelphia Ardmore Music Hall, PA

Oct 21: Washington Union Stage, DC

Oct 22: Durham Motorco Music Hall, NC

Oct 24: Asheville Grey Eagle Music Hall, NC

Oct 25: Nashville The Basement East, TN

Oct 26: Atlanta Purgatory at The Masquerade, GA

Oct 28: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX

Oct 29: San Antonio Paper Tiger, TX

Oct 30: Dallas Tulips, TX

Oct 30: Fort Worth Tulips FTW, TX

Nov 01: Austin Spiderhouse Ballroom, TX

Nov 03: Indianapolis Hi-Fi, IN

Nov 04: Detroit El Club, MI

Nov 05: Kitchener Centre In The Square, Canada

Nov 18: London Music Hall, Canada

Nov 19: Chicago Lincoln Hall, IL

Nov 20: Minneapolis Turf Club, MN

Nov 22: Winnipeg Burton Cummings Theatre, Canada

Nov 23: Regina Casino, Canada

Nov 25: Saskatoon TCU Place, Canada

Nov 26: Calgary The Palace Theatre, Canada

Nov 27: Edmonton Midway Music Arcade & Kitchen, Canada

Nov 28: Red Deer Bo's Bar & Grill, Canada

Dec 01: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, Canada

Dec 02: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, Canada

Dec 03: Seattle Tractor Tavern, WA

Dec 04: Portland Doug Fir Lounge, OR

Dec 06: San Francisco The Independent, CA

Dec 07: Los Angeles The Moroccan Lounge, CA

Dec 08: San Diego Casbah, CA

Dec 09: Phoenix Valley Bar, AZ

Dec 11: Denver Globe Hall, CO

Dec 12: Omaha Slowdown, NE

Dec 14: Lexington The Burl, KY

Dec 15: Cleveland Beachland Ballroom & Tavern, OH

Dec 16: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Jan 15: Victoria Royal Theature, Canada

Jan 28: Ottawa NAC Southam Hall, Canada

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).