The Sheepdogs released 70s-inspired performance video for I Wanna Know You

Canadian rockers The Sheepdogs have released a video for I Wanna Know You, another highlight from the quintet's recent Outta Sight album. The release follows in the retro-delicious footsteps of previous singles Find The Truth and Scarboro Street Fight.
According to Sheepdogs frontman Ewan Currie, I Wanna Know You was inspired by the need to escape during lockdown.
“Really it’s that adolescent feeling of taking your girl and running away from it all," he says. "Let’s blow this one-horse town and you’re coming with me. I always loved that idea. I thought it was romantic.
“It’s about the desire to break away from the boringness of everyday life and find yourself some good times. Living in the middle of nowhere Canada as a teenager, I started to play guitar. Rock'n'roll was a way for me to find a more interesting life. I found that living during the pandemic with lockdowns and quarantines really took me back to that ‘looking to break out’ mindset.”
“The video was inspired by performance videos from the late 70s by Tom Petty and other bands in the earlier days of videos when they just had bands playing the track in a room," adds bassist Ryan Gullen. "We didn't want to get too conceptual with this one, rather make a piece true to the era and let the performance of the song sell it."
The Sheepdogs are currently on tour in mainland Europe, and will return to Canada for a series of dates in August in September, before heading back to the UK in October for three shows. Then it's back across the Atlantic for a run of North American shows that'll take the the 10-legged, twin guitar, harmony-laden Canucks almost up to Christmas.
The Sheepdogs 2022 Tour
Jun 10: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands
Jun 12: Hamburg Knust, Germany
Jun 13: Berlin Frannz-Club, Germany
Jun 15: München Hansa 39, Germany
Jun 16: Zurich Bogen F, Switzerland
Jun 18: Paris La Maroquinerie, France
Jul 01: Bath Live At The Grandstand, Canada
Jul 23: Mattawa Voyageur Days, Canada
Aug 06: Fernie Wapiti Music Festival, Canada
Aug 27: Lucknow Music in the Fields, Canada
Sep 15: Sherbrooke Theatre Granada, Canada
Sep 16: Fredericton Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival, Canada
Sep 17: Halifax Scotiabank Centre, Canada
Sep 18: Charlottetown PEI Brewing Company, Canada
Sep 20: South Burlington Higher Ground, VT
Sep 22: Montreal MTELUS, Canada
Sep 23: Québec Palais Montcalm, Canada
Sep 24: North Bay Capitol Centre, Canada
Oct 07: Bristol Thekla, UK
Oct 08: Manchester Gorilla, UK
Oct 09: London Camden Electric Ballroom, UK
Oct 13: Toronto Massey Hall, Canada
Oct 14: Belleville Empire Theatre, Canada
Oct 15: Woodstock Levon Helm Studios, NY
Oct 17: Cambridge The Sinclair, MA
Oct 18: New York Bowery Ballroom, NY
Oct 20: Philadelphia Ardmore Music Hall, PA
Oct 21: Washington Union Stage, DC
Oct 22: Durham Motorco Music Hall, NC
Oct 24: Asheville Grey Eagle Music Hall, NC
Oct 25: Nashville The Basement East, TN
Oct 26: Atlanta Purgatory at The Masquerade, GA
Oct 28: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX
Oct 29: San Antonio Paper Tiger, TX
Oct 30: Dallas Tulips, TX
Oct 30: Fort Worth Tulips FTW, TX
Nov 01: Austin Spiderhouse Ballroom, TX
Nov 03: Indianapolis Hi-Fi, IN
Nov 04: Detroit El Club, MI
Nov 05: Kitchener Centre In The Square, Canada
Nov 18: London Music Hall, Canada
Nov 19: Chicago Lincoln Hall, IL
Nov 20: Minneapolis Turf Club, MN
Nov 22: Winnipeg Burton Cummings Theatre, Canada
Nov 23: Regina Casino, Canada
Nov 25: Saskatoon TCU Place, Canada
Nov 26: Calgary The Palace Theatre, Canada
Nov 27: Edmonton Midway Music Arcade & Kitchen, Canada
Nov 28: Red Deer Bo's Bar & Grill, Canada
Dec 01: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, Canada
Dec 02: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, Canada
Dec 03: Seattle Tractor Tavern, WA
Dec 04: Portland Doug Fir Lounge, OR
Dec 06: San Francisco The Independent, CA
Dec 07: Los Angeles The Moroccan Lounge, CA
Dec 08: San Diego Casbah, CA
Dec 09: Phoenix Valley Bar, AZ
Dec 11: Denver Globe Hall, CO
Dec 12: Omaha Slowdown, NE
Dec 14: Lexington The Burl, KY
Dec 15: Cleveland Beachland Ballroom & Tavern, OH
Dec 16: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY
Jan 15: Victoria Royal Theature, Canada
Jan 28: Ottawa NAC Southam Hall, Canada