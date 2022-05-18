The Sheepdogs launch magnificent live video of new single Scarborough Street Fight

Canadian retro-rockers The Sheepdogs have released a stunning live performance video of their new single, Scarborough Street Fight. The video is available exclusively via Classic Rock's Facebook page.

The Video was shot over four nights at Lee's Palace in Toronto," say the band. "We shot the song each night on 16mm film and cut it together to the live version audio.

"The four nights at Lee's Palace was the first weekend that Covid restrictions were lifted in Toronto to allow indoor shows. It was great to capture the energy in the room both on audio but also video. Was also amazing to capture this unreleased song and the energy in the room when we played it for people for the first time.

"The best thing about this environment is we really fed off the crowd and jammed out on this one to really make it its own. This has really already become a fan favourite live, and is just now being released, which is something that we haven't been able to do for many years. Can't wait to get back on the road and see how it will evolve!"

The studio version of Scarborough Street Fight features on The Sheepdogs' upcoming Outta Sight album, which is released on June 3 and available to pre-order now.

In February The Sheepdogs released a live album, Live At Lees, compiled from the four November shows. It's available via streaming platforms now.

"There is a palpable energy and excitement to these performances that really jumps out the speakers," proclaimed the band. "They were our first full-capacity indoor shows in Canada’s biggest city in more than two years and you can practically hear the grins on our faces."

The Sheepdogs' latest European adventure begins tomorrow night (May 19) at the Psilocybenea in Hondarribia, Spain, and will climax at La Maroquinerie in Paris on June 18. They'll then head back across the Atlanticto begin a gruelling schedule of US and Canadian dates that already stretches into next year. The band's second UK tour of the year will take place in October. Full dates below.

The Sheepdogs Tour 2022

May 19: Hondarribia Psilocyenea, Spain

May 20: Santander Escenario Santander, Spain

May 21: Madrid Nazca Club, Spain

May 22: Barcelona WOLF, Spain

May 26: Stockholm, Nalen, Sweden

May 27: Oslo John Dee Live Club & Pub, Norway

May 29: København Vega, Denmark

May 30: Malmö Plan B, Sweden

Jun 02: Thetford Euston Hall Red Rooster Festival, UK

Jun 04: Schöppingen Grolsch Blues Festival, Germany

Jun 06: Raalte Ribs and Blues Festival, Netherlands

Jun 05: Peer Blues Festival, Belgium

Jun 08: Antwerpen Muziekcentrum Trix, Belgium

Jun 09: Köln Helios37, Germany

Jun 10: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Jun 12: Hamburg Knust, Germany

Jun 13: Berlin Frannz-Club, Germany

Jun 15: München Hansa 39, Germany

Jun 16: Zurich Bogen F, Switzerland

Jun 18: Paris La Maroquinerie, France

Jul 01: Bath Live At The Grandstand, Canada

Jul 23: Mattawa Voyageur Days, Canada

Aug 06: Fernie Wapiti Music Festival, Canada

Aug 27: Lucknow Music in the Fields, Canada

Sep 15: Sherbrooke Theatre Granada, Canada

Sep 16: Fredericton Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival, Canada

Sep 17: Halifax Scotiabank Centre, Canada

Sep 18: Charlottetown PEI Brewing Company, Canada

Sep 20: South Burlington Higher Ground, VT

Sep 22: Montreal MTELUS, Canada

Sep 23: Québec Palais Montcalm, Canada

Sep 24: North Bay Capitol Centre, Canada

Oct 07: Bristol Thekla, UK

Oct 08: Manchester Gorilla, UK

Oct 09: London Camden Electric Ballroom, UK

Oct 13: Toronto Massey Hall, Canada

Oct 14: Belleville Empire Theatre, Canada

Oct 15: Woodstock Levon Helm Studios, NY

Oct 17: Cambridge The Sinclair, MA

Oct 18: New York Bowery Ballroom, NY

Oct 20: Philadelphia Ardmore Music Hall, PA

Oct 21: Washington Union Stage, DC

Oct 22: Durham Motorco Music Hall, NC

Oct 24: Asheville Grey Eagle Music Hall, NC

Oct 25: Nashville The Basement East, TN

Oct 26: Atlanta Purgatory at The Masquerade, GA

Oct 28: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX

Oct 29: San Antonio Paper Tiger, TX

Oct 30: Dallas Tulips, TX

Oct 30: Fort Worth Tulips FTW, TX

Nov 01: Austin Spiderhouse Ballroom, TX

Nov 03: Indianapolis Hi-Fi, IN

Nov 04: Detroit El Club, MI

Nov 05: Kitchener Centre In The Square, Canada

Nov 18: London Music Hall, Canada

Nov 19: Chicago Lincoln Hall, IL

Nov 20: Minneapolis Turf Club, MN

Nov 22: Winnipeg Burton Cummings Theatre, Canada

Nov 23: Regina Casino, Canada

Nov 25: Saskatoon TCU Place, Canada

Nov 26: Calgary The Palace Theatre, Canada

Nov 27: Edmonton Midway Music Arcade & Kitchen, Canada

Nov 28: Red Deer Bo's Bar & Grill, Canada

Dec 01: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, Canada

Dec 02: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, Canada

Dec 03: Seattle Tractor Tavern, WA

Dec 04: Portland Doug Fir Lounge, OR

Dec 06: San Francisco The Independent, CA

Dec 07: Los Angeles The Moroccan Lounge, CA

Dec 08: San Diego Casbah, CA

Dec 09: Phoenix Valley Bar, AZ

Dec 11: Denver Globe Hall, CO

Dec 12: Omaha Slowdown, NE

Dec 14: Lexington The Burl, KY

Dec 15: Cleveland Beachland Ballroom & Tavern, OH

Dec 16: Buffalo Town Ballroom, NY

Jan 15: Victoria Royal Theature, Canada

Jan 28: Ottawa NAC Southam Hall, Canada

Tickets are on sale now.