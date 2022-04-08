Summer is saved: The Sheepdogs announce new album Outta Sight

Canadian retro rockets The Sheepdogs have announced a new album, Outta Sight. It's the follow-up to the band's No Simple Thing EP, which was released last year, and the first studio album since Changing Colours in 2018.

"The ice is melting, the days are getting longer and the air is filled with the sweet sounds of birds and Gibson Les Pauls," writes frontman Ewan Currie. "Our newest record, Outta Sight, drops June 3rd. Just in time to upgrade your summer plans, it’s an 11-song serving of bangers for every occasion. Making this record was the cure for our Covid Blues and we know you are gonna love listening to it."

The band have also released the first single from the album, Find The Truth, a breezy rocker with Allman Brothers-style twin guitars and a video that – in typical Sheepdogs fashion – finds the musicians completely failing to take themselves seriously.

"It’s a cosmic look into the depths of one man’s obsession with the quest for the truth," explains Currie. "What awaits? Watch now to find out."

The Sheepdogs have also released a visualiser for another track from the album, So Far Gone. Both videos are below. The album will be released on CD, and across three vinyl variants: black, 'cosmic splatter' coloured vinyl, and a a 'cosmic splatter' version with a lenticular sleeve. The latter is only available from the Sheepdogs' Webstore (opens in new tab).

In February The Sheepdogs released a live album, Live At Lees, ahead of their UK tour.

The band return to mainland Europe next month, kicking off a run of dates in Hondarribia, Spain on May 19. The final show of the tour will be June 18 in Paris, before the band return to North America for a mammoth run of 49 dates across Canada and the USA that'll take them into 2023. The band also return to The UK for three shows in Bristol, Manchester and London in October. For full dates, visit the Sheepdogs' website (opens in new tab).

"A new album, a boatload of new tour dates and a shiny new video…it’s about time to party in the year 2022," adds Currie. "Like the great James Brown once said, “Everybody shake and shimmy!"