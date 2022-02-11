The Sheepdogs release live album Live At Lees ahead of UK tour

Canadian retro-rock gods The Sheepdogs have released a new live album, Live At Lees. The 11-track album was recorded across four nights in November last year at Lee's Palace, a 450-capacity venue in Toronto, ON. It's available via streaming platforms now.

"There is a palpable energy and excitement to these performances that really jumps out the speakers," proclaim the band. "They were our first full-capacity indoor shows in Canada’s biggest city in more than two years and you can practically hear the grins on our faces"

The release comes ahead of the band's UK tour, which kicks off in Birmingham on February 28, and wraps up in Bristol on March 6. Support comes from hotly-tipped Newcastle singer/songwriter Andrew Cushin.

“Couldn’t be more thrilled to be coming back across the pond," says frontman Ewan Currie. "We have two years of pent-up rock‘n'roll in us… it’s time to let it out and party."

The run of six dates was originally part of a much longer European tour, but the shows in mainland Europe have been postponed until May and June. The new dates start May 19 in Spain, with shows following in Denmark, Norway, Sweden, the UK, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland and France. Full dates below.

The Sheepdogs – last seen on UK shores at the Black Deer Festival in Kent in 2019 – released an EP last year, No Simple Thing, their first new material since the 2018's Changing Colours album. The band have filmed live versions of all six tracks from the EP, which you can watch below.

Feb 28: Birmingham The Castle and Falcon

Mar 01: Leeds The Wardrobe

Mar 02: Glasgow Oran Mor

Mar 04: Manchester YES (The Pink Room)

Mar 05: London Lafayette

Mar 06: Bristol Thekla, UK

Apr 23: Waverly Old 280 Boogie Festival, AL, USA

May 19: Hondarribia Psilocyenea, Spain

May 20: Santander Escenario Santander, Spain

May 21: Madrid Nazca Club, Spain

May 22: Barcelona WOLF, Spain

May 26: Stockholm, Nalen, Sweden

May 27: Oslo John Dee Live Club & Pub, Norway

May 29: København Vega, Denmark

May 30: Malmö Plan B, Sweden

Jun 03: Thetford Euston Hall Red Rooster Festival, UK

Jun 03: Schöppingen Grolsch Blues Festival, Germany

Jun 06: Raalte Ribs and Blues Festival, Netherlands

Jun 08: Antwerpen Muziekcentrum Trix, Belgium

Jun 09: Köln Helios37, Germany

Jun 10: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Jun 12: Hamburg Knust, Germany

Jun 13: Berlin Frannz-Club, Germany

Jun 15: München Hansa 39, Germany

Jun 16: Zurich Bogen F, Switzerland

Jun 18: Paris La Maroquinerie, France

Tickets are available via The Sheepdogs website.