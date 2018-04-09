The Sea Within To Release Self-Titled Debut Album In June

The Sea Within Disc 1 Ashes Of Dawn

They Know My Name

The Void

An Eye For An Eye For An Eye

Goodbye

Sea Without

Broken Chord

The Hiding Of The Truth Disc 2 The Roaring SIlence

Where Are You Going

Time

Demise

The Sea Within, the new outfit featuring Roine Stolt (Flower Kings, Transatlantic), Jonas Reiungold (Karmakanic, The Tangent), Marco Minneman (The Aristocrats), Daniel Gildenlow (Pain Of Salvation) and Tom Brislin (Yes, Camel), will release their self-titled debut album through InsideOut on June 22.

The new project came about when Stolt found himself keen to venture into new musical territory. “I had a chat with Thomas Waber, the boss at InsideOut Music, about the idea of putting together a new band," he tells Prog. "I wanted to move in a fresh direction with new collaborations. So Thomas gave me the ‘go ahead’ to seek musicians for a new project.

"People have asked me how I would describe what we have done, and it is almost impossible. I would have to say it sounds like… us, The Sea Within. Our tastes are very eclectic – from prog to jazz to classical, to heavy rock, folk, punk, electronica and pop. We all come from a different background - so here everything goes. This has been about putting those diverse influences into the music. I feel you will hear all that's good about pop – with great melodies and hooks – plus the rawness of metal, improvisations, symphonic and movie soundtracks. We also left room for each of us to take off on flights of instrumental jamming. That was the basic idea, anyway. But until we all got together, we had no idea where it would lead or if it would actually work."

The Sea Within features guest appearances from Jon Anderson, Dream Theater's Jordan Rudess, Flying Colors' Casey McPherson and Rob Townshend (Steve Hackett). The band will make their live debut at this year's Night Of The Prog festival at Loreley, Germany.

"As far as I am concerned, we will try do as much touring as possible," says Stolt.