The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are on sale right now with up to 62% off the RRP

If you’re on the hunt for a great set of in-ear headphones, then Amazon have a deal that will make you sit up and take notice. That’s because the online shopping giant have slashed the price of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live in black from £179 to just £68 – a mammoth 62% saving.

Meanwhile, in the US, you can get the same headphones in red from Amazon with 41% off. They were $169.99 and are now $99.99.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: Were £179 , now £68

These bean-shaped in-ear headphones from Samsung are down by 62% over at Amazon UK. Great sound and comfort paired with ANC make this deal hard to beat.

In our Samsung Galaxy Buds Live review, we were very impressed with the bean-shaped in-ears – not only for their excellent sound quality, but their ergonomic shape which is designed to match the curves of your ear.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live also boast active noise cancelling which is good quality – and even better when you take this sale price into consideration. They also have Bixby voice assistance which allows you to make calls or check weather reports, sport scores and weather reports without taking the phone from your pocket – and this works well thanks to Samsung’s Voice Pickup Unit which produces crisp, clear sound.

As for battery life, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live offer up to six hours of music with ANC activated which can be boosted up to 21 hours with the included charging case. And if you lose the earbuds, you can quickly discover their location thanks to Samsung’s SmartThings Find app. Tip: Check down the back of the sofa first!

Spotify integration is the icing on the cake, with all your favourite albums and playlists available by pressing the left earbud.

