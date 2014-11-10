The Safety Fire join Protest The Hero on tour

The Safety Fire have been named as main support to Protest The Hero on tour during November and December.

The seven UK shows, sandwiched between runs of European appearances, were originally to feature The Faceless until they were forced to pull out.

The Safety Fire released acclaimed second album Mouth Of Swords via InsideOut last year. Guitarist Dez Nagle said at the time: “The songwriting is more focused. When we were writing it felt like there was more room for the melodic parts – with these songs it felt like it was more suitable to have a melodic vocal part.”

The Contortionist and Destrage are also on the bill, with tickets on sale for all shows now:

Nov 25: Southampton Mo Club

Nov 26: Manchester Academy 2

Nov 28: Dublin Voodoo Lounge

Nov 29: Belfast Limelight 2

Nov 30: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms

Dec 01: Edinburgh Studio 24

Dec 02: London Koko