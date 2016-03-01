The Rolling Stones to play free show in Cuba

The Rolling Stones are to perform their Concert For Amity in Havana, Cuba, on March 25.

The show will be free to attend, and will set the record as the first open-air concert in the country to feature a UK rock band. They’ll also be the biggest act to perform there since Cuba’s 1959 revolution.

The concert at Havana’s Ciudad Deportiva de la Habana is scheduled to follow the Rolling Stones’ South American tour.

The band say: “We have performed in many special places during our long career, but this show in Havana is going to be a landmark event for us, and, we hope, for all our friends in Cuba, too.”

The organisation Fundashon Bon Intenshon is planning the event on behalf of the Caribbean island of Curaçao. It supports charitable projects regarding education, athletics, cultural literacy, healthcare and tourism around the world.The Institute of Cuban Music is also supporting the event.

Meanwhile, the Stones are expected to start work on their first studio material since 2005’s A Bigger Bang in the coming months.

Mar 02: Porto Alegre Estadio Beira-Rio, Brazil

Mar 06: Ate Estadio Monumental, Peru

Mar 10: Bogota Estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campin, Colombia

Mar 14: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Mar 25: Havana Ciudad Deportiva De La Habana, Cuba