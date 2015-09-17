Keef gets his way over Stones album

Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards says the band will make a new album next year.
It’ll be their first full-length studio work since 2005’s A Bigger Bang – although they recorded new tracks Doom And Gloom and One More Shot for 2012 compilation Grrr!
Richards, who just launched solo album Crosseyed Heart, had previously said: “I’d like to get the boys back in the studio again.”
Frontman Mick Jagger voiced his agreement in another interview, saying: “I‘ve got a lot of new songs.”
Now Richards has revealed that the Stones have “definite plans to record” in 2016.
He tells Rolling Stone: “We had a little chat – we were just saying, ‘We’ve got to get in the studio, right? That’s agreed. Okay, boys, that’s agreed.’”
He adds: “We might try to get into the studio before Christmas. I think that’s sort of doubtful – but at the same time, it’s definitely in the works.
“I would say, off the top of my head, after the South American tour in February.”