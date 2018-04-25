The Rolling Stones reveal 15 album vinyl box set

The Studio Albums Vinyl Collection 1971-2016 Sticky Fingers (1971)

Exile On Main St (1972) (2LP)

Goats Head Soup (1973)

It’s Only Rock’n’Roll (1974)

Black And Blue (1976)

Some Girls (1978)

Emotional Rescue (1980)

Tattoo You (1981)

Undercover (1983)

Dirty Work (1986)

Steel Wheels (1989)

Voodoo Lounge (1994) (2LP)

Bridges To Babylon (1997) (2LP)

A Bigger Bang (2005) (2LP)

Blue & Lonesome (2016) (2LP)

The Rolling Stones have announced that they’ll release a 15 album box set this summer.

Titled The Studio Albums Vinyl Collection 1971-2016, it will launch on June 15 via Universal Music and features every Stones album from Sticky Fingers through to Blue & Lonesome and will span a total of 20 discs.

Each album has been remastered from the original master tapes and cut at half-speed at Abbey Road Studios. All 20 discs have been pressed on heavyweight 180g vinyl, while each box set will be individually numbered and come with download codes for high quality digital files.

Every album will be presented in replications of the original packaging, including Andy Warhol’s Sticky Fingers cover with working zip, while Exile On Main Street will include a set of 12 postcard inserts.

Watch an unboxing video for the collection below.

The Stones will head out on their No Filter UK tour from next month, with the band revealing their support acts earlier this week.

The Stones will head out on their No Filter UK tour from next month, with the band revealing their support acts earlier this week.