The Rolling Stones announce support slots for UK tour

The Rolling Stones have announced the special guests who will join them on their upcoming No Filter UK dates.

The run of eight shows will see the Stones visit London, Southampton, Coventry, Manchester, Edinburgh and Cardiff throughout May and June.

And it’s been confirmed that they’ll be joined at the shows by Elbow, Liam Gallagher, The Vaccines, Florence And The Machine, The Specials, James Bay and Richard Ashcroft.

Elbow vocalist Guy Garvey says: “I saw The Stones at Glastonbury and it blew me away. To play with them is not just to share a stage with THE rock and roll band of all time, it's to connect with everything that came before them.

“They are a conduit to the very roots of youth culture and rebellion. And they are a fucking amazing band.”

The Vaccines say: “The Rolling Stones are one of our favourite bands. We love them so much we named a song after them. At their best they are unparalleled, and few artists will go down in history for being as good for as long.

“Supporting them in Hyde Park in 2013 was a career defining moment for our band and we have no doubt that playing with them in Southampton, at the stadium I visited every week as a boy, will be just as special.”

Gallagher says it will be “a dream come true” to open for the Stones, while James Bay calls the opportunity “a privilege”.

See below for a full list of the UK dates plus supports, while further details on the Rolling Stones’ European tour, including ticket details, can be found on our dedicated No Filter tour page.

Last month, guitarist Keith Richards reported that the Stones were in “the early stages” of a new studio album.

The Rolling Stones UK No Filter tour + supports

May 22: London Stadium (Liam Gallagher)

May 25: London Stadium (Florence And The Machine)

May 29: Southampton St Mary’s Stadium (The Vaccines)

Jun 02: Coventry Ricoh Stadium (The Specials)

Jun 05: Manchester Old Trafford Stadium (Richard Ashcroft)

Jun 09: Edinburgh BT Murrayfield Stadium (Richard Ashcroft)

Jun 15: Cardiff Principality Stadium (Elbow)

Jun 19: London Twickenham Stadium (James Bay)