The Rolling Stones celebrate Tattoo You with 40th anniversary release

The Rolling Stones have revealed they’ll mark the 40th anniversary of their Tattoo You album with a special deluxe reissue.

The band’s 16th studio album was released in August 1981 and contained classics including Start Me Up, Hang Fire and Waiting On A Friend.

The new edition will arrive on October 22 through Universal Music and will include a new remaster of the original 11-track album along with nine previously unreleased tracks which have been newly completed by the band with additional vocals and guitar.

Among the selection is a reggae-themed cut of Start Me Up and Living In The Heart Of Love, which you can listen to below.

Also included in the deluxe edition is a recording of their live 26-song set from Wembley in 1982, plus a 124-page hardback book featuring more than 200 photos from the Tattoo You world tour and studio shots. The book will also have interviews with producer Chris Kimsey and photographer Hubert Kretzschmar.

Tattoo You 40th anniversary will be released on CD, deluxe 2CD, 4CD super deluxe box set, standard vinyl, 2LP deluxe, 2LP deluxe clear vinyl and as a 5LP super deluxe boxset. Pre-orders are now open.

(Image credit: Universal Music)

The Rolling Stones: Tattoo You 40th Anniversary

5LP Super Deluxe Boxset



Side A

1. Start Me Up – Remastered 2021

2. Hang Fire – Remastered 2021

3. Slave – Remastered 2021

4. Little T&A – Remastered 2021

5. Black Limousine – Remastered 2021

6. Neighbours – Remastered 2021



Side B

7. Worried About You – Remastered 2021

8. Tops – Remastered 2021

9. Heaven – Remastered 2021

10. No Use In Crying – Remastered 2021

11. Waiting On A Friend – Remastered 2021



Side C

1. Living In The Heart Of Love

2. Fiji Jim

3. Troubles A’ Comin

4. Shame Shame Shame

5. Drift Away



Side D

6. It’s A Lie

7. Come To The Ball

8. Fast Talking Slow Walking

9. Start Me Up (Early Version)



Side E

1. Under My Thumb

2. When The Whip Comes Down

3. Let’s Spend The Night Together

4. Shattered

5. Neighbours



Side F

6. Black Limousine

7. Just My Imagination (Running Away With Me)

8. Twenty Flight Rock

9. Going To A Go Go



Side G

1. Chantilly Lace

2. Let Me Go

3. Time Is On My Side

4. Beast Of Burden



Side H

5. Let It Bleed

6. You Can’t Always Get What You Want

7. Band Introductions

8. Little T&A



Side J

1. Tumbling Dice

2. She’s So Cold

3. Hang Fire

4. Miss You

5. Honky Tonk Women



Side K

6. Brown Sugar

7. Start Me Up

8. Jumpin’ Jack Flash

9. (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction