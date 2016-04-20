The Rides in Pierced Arrow trailer video

The Rides have released a trailer for their upcoming second album exclusively via TeamRock.

Stephen Stills, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Barry Goldberg issue Pierced Arrow on May 6 via Provogue/Mascot Label Group.

And album engineer Ed Cherney says the recording process has seen the supergroup return to the early roots of American blues rock.

He says: “The recording process has been old school. We’re approaching it like it’s 1970. Real performances by real musicians, with analogue technology.”

The band agree, saying the old school process has been easier to settle into as the trio ave got more used to working together since the release of 2013 debut Can’t Get Enough.

They say: “We make records the way they were originally meant to be done. We use many of the first takes. We’re more sure of ourselves and you can hear the progression between the first album and this one, establishing who we are as The Rides.”

The band launch a US tour in May.

The Rides Pierced Arrow tracklist

Kick Out Of It Riva Diva Virtual World By My Side Mr Policeman I’ve Got To Use My Imagination Game On I Need Your Lovin’ There Was A Place My Babe

The Rides US tour

May 02: Burnsville Ames Center, MN

May 03: Milwaukee Pabst Theater, WI

May 05: Springfield Sangamon Auditorium, IL

May 06: Ann Arbor, Michigan Theater, MI

May 08: Merrillville Star Plaza Theatre, IN

May 09: Munhall Carnegie Library Music Hall Of Homestead, PA

May 11: Englewood Bergen Performing Arts Center, NJ

May 12: New York Town Hall, NY

May 13: Kingston Ulster Performing Arts Center, NY

May 15: Bethlehem Sands Bethlehem Event Center, PA

May 17: Boston The Wilbur, MA

May 18: Providence Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel, RI

Jun 01: San Diego Balboa Theatre, CA

Jun 02: Berkeley UC Theatre, CA

Jun 04: Scottsdale Talking Stick Resort, AZ

Jun 05: Riverside Fox Performing Arts Center, CA