Legendary US art rockers The Residents have announced a run of new tour dates for the UK for April.

The band, who celebrated their 50th anniversary with a tour of the US and Europe last year, return for five dates, taking in Manchester, Birmingham, Brighton and ending with a show at London's Barbican on April 8.

Branded Faceless Forever, the collective are known for appearing silent and in costume, oftne wearing wearing eyeball helmets, top hats and tails in order to have attention focused on their art.

The band all met in Louisiana while at High School in the early 1960s and began making music recordings around 1965, although their debut Meet The Residents, featuring a pastiche of the cover of The Beatles 1964 debut album Meet The. Beatles, wasn't released until 1974, wheerupon they were accused of even being the Fab Four!

The band continue to release albums, their last being 2020's Metal, Meat & Bone: The Songs of Dyin' Dog and often work in other media. Back in 2020, based on their widely acclaimed 1988 album, God in 3 Persons, the band in collaboration with noted video artist John Sanborn, created a major multimedia performance at the Museum of Modern Art.

The Residents UK tour dates:

Apr 2: Glasgow Grand Hall

Apr 3: Manchester Albert Hall

Apr 5: Birmingham Town Hall

Apr 6: Brighton Theatre Royal

Apr 8: London Barbican

Get tickets.