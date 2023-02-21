The Reasoning pull out of Fusion Festival

They may have only announced their reformation in December but UK prog rockers The Reasoning have been forced to cancel what was to be their first live performance due to "personal reasons".

The new-look line-up of Matt Cohen, singer/guitarist Maria Own and drummer Vinden Wylde are joined by former Also Eden singer Rich Harding and young guitarist Ben Baljak, were to have been appearing at this year's Fusion 4, at Stourport Civic Centre in March.

In a statement, the band say: "It is with the deepest regret that we announce, because of personal reasons, The Reasoning has to withdraw from this years Fusion Festival. Steve and his team have been so very understanding and supportive, and for that, we thank them from the bottom of our hearts.

We have agreed with Steve a lovely little surprise for later in the year, and all will be revealed soon. In the mean time, to everyone attending Fusion 4, have the best time and we raise a glass to you all. For those who haven’t bought tickets yet, go get them now. Right then, back to the new album we go."

The band last played live four years ago at their farewell show at The Robin 2 in September 2019 and are currently working on material for their fifth studio album. Cohen most recently worked with Wylde in his latest outfit, Omega Point, which the bassist confirms is still a going concern