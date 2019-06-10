The Reasoning announce support bands for The Last Hurrah!

The Reasoning have announced the support bands for their final ever show, which now takes place at Bliston's Robin 2 venue on September 29. They will be joined by Jump, Circu5 and This Winter Machine.

"This is going to be an extremely special day," The Reasonibg's Matt Cohen told Prog. "Not only do we have these wonderful bands joining us but, we will also be bringing some special guests to join us on stage. We will also, be introducing a song we have never performed before. The whole event will be finishing at a sensible time to allow people to get back at a reasonable time. For those of you who are not in such a rush, there will be an “after show” party where everyone is invited and no extra ticket is needed."

The event is being promoted by Trinity Live. the first time they'll have promoted anything beyond the Trinity charity events. Tickets are on sale now for only £17.50 in advance, and £20 on the door. These are only available from the Robin 2 Box Office.

"We feel this is an amazing price for 4 fantastic bands," says Cohen. "Each band will play a 60 minute set with The Reasoning, playing for 90 minutes."