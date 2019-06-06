The Reasoning change plans for big farewell

The Reasoning have announced new plans for their final ever concerts. The band will now play a one-of concert at Bilston's Robin 2 venue on September 29 which will feature three extra bands on the bill.

The change of plans have, in part, been brought about by the closure of London's Borderline venue this August which was due to host the London show on the original series of three farewell shows the band announced last July.

"We have now decided to do one BIG farewell on 29th September at The Robin 2," bassist Matt Cohen tells Prog. "This is going to be an all-day event with sone fun things planned, plus the addition of three wonderful bands to the bill. The doors will open at 12pm and the show will finish at around 9.30 - 10pm, allowing time for people to catch the last tram/transport home. Of course, if people want to stay on for an aftershow it has been agreed that the venue will shut at around 11.30pm, so we can all have drinks to celebrate an end of an era.

"Bands will be announced soon and I hope you can all make it to what is now definitely the last-ever show The Reasoning will do. We will be throwing in a few surprises too… And promise that we will give you a night to remember."

The change in plans also means that the original Cardiff show at The Globe has also been cancelled, and the promoter will be in touch with ticket holders about refunds.