The Progressive Undergound Volume Four is released

By ( ) published

Kev Rowland's collections of archival prog reviews reaches its fourth volume

The Progressive Underground
(Image credit: Gonzo Multimedia)

Renowned prog author Kev Rowland has released a fourth volume of his series of books The Progressive Underground by Gonzo Media Group.

The new volume contains Rowland's writings from 2008 to 2013, with all album covers in full colour and cover art again by Martin Springett. Unlike the others in the series, this one volume collates everything alphabetically from A-Z, and also features some book and DVD reviews, various artists, and a few interviews.

"The original idea was just to release my writings from 1991-2006, but such has been the demand and requests for more that I have now compiled my writings from 2008-2013 in a similar fashion," explains Rowland.

The foreword is by the highly respected reviewer Olav M. Björnsen, while the comments on the rear cover are from Thierry Sportouche of the French progzine Acid Dragon (one of the longest running progressive rock fanzines in the world) and Jerry van Kooten, founder of the highly influential Dutch Progressive Rock Pages.

The Progressive Underground

(Image credit: Gonzo Multimedia)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock, as well as sleevenotes for many major record labels. He lives in North London and happily indulges a passion for AC/DC, Chelsea Football Club and Sydney Roosters.