The Progressive Undergound Volume Four is released

Renowned prog author Kev Rowland has released a fourth volume of his series of books The Progressive Underground by Gonzo Media Group.

The new volume contains Rowland's writings from 2008 to 2013, with all album covers in full colour and cover art again by Martin Springett. Unlike the others in the series, this one volume collates everything alphabetically from A-Z, and also features some book and DVD reviews, various artists, and a few interviews.

"The original idea was just to release my writings from 1991-2006, but such has been the demand and requests for more that I have now compiled my writings from 2008-2013 in a similar fashion," explains Rowland.

The foreword is by the highly respected reviewer Olav M. Björnsen, while the comments on the rear cover are from Thierry Sportouche of the French progzine Acid Dragon (one of the longest running progressive rock fanzines in the world) and Jerry van Kooten, founder of the highly influential Dutch Progressive Rock Pages.