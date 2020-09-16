Kev Rowland releases volume three of The Progressive Underground

Renowned prog author Kevin Rowland has released the third volume of his series of books The Progressive Underground by Gonzo Media Group.

The volumes collect Rowland's reviews of progressive rock albums between the period 1991-2006, during which time Rowland acted as secretary to the online MENSA Rock Music Special Interest Group, which would go on to become Feedback fanzine. Rowland also wrote for Rock ‘n’ Reel magazine, and for the Ghostland website in the early days of prog on the web.

"I am pleased to be able to announce that the third volume of the three-volume series containing all my progressive rock reviews and interviews from 1991-2006 has just been released by Gonzo Media," says Rowland. "It has a foreword by Artur Chachlowski and Steve Paine of Legend, while the rear cover features comments by Gary Chandler (Jadis) and John Dexter Jones (Jump). Volume 1 contained artists A-H, Volume 2 I-S, while this completes the alphabet and also includes small reviews, compilations, Video/DVDs, interviews and live reviews. It contains full colour cover artwork, as well as old band photos. This is very much my own personal favourite of the three, as the interviews and gig reviews really act as a time machine.

"There has never been another series of books available like this, placing the spotlight on a maligned genre of music in a period when very little was being written about it in a positive manner," adds Rowland. "The three books combined are nearly 1000 pages in length, with a total of half a million words, larger than Lord Of The Rings!"