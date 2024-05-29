The Police to release six-disc Synchronicity box set in July

The Police's best-selling album Synchronicity gets lavish reissue treatment with over 50 unreleased tracks!

The Police's 15-million-selling final album, 1983's Synchronicity, is to be reissued in various formats, including a 6-disc Limited Edition Deluxe Boxset containing 55 previously unreleased tracks that includes never-before-heard demos for the album, and unreleased live material from 1983, through UMR/Polydor on July 26.

The new reissue, created with the band’s involvement and endorsement, will also be available as a four-LP vinyl set, a two-CD set, as a double album colored vinyl reissue, a single vinyl picture disc and as a digital box set, available on all digital service providers.

An accompanying 62-page boxset booklet contains extensive new liner notes written by music journalist Jason Draper, detailing the conception and infamous birth of the album, which also features new interviews, rare archive memorabilia and unseen photographs. 

Originally released in 1983, Synchronicity featured the band's smash Number One hit Every Breath You Take (the most played song in radio history) as well as further hits King Of Pain, Wrapped Around Your Finger and Synchronicity II. The album sold over eight million copies in the US, where it was No. 1 for 17 weeks, and was nominated for five Grammy Awards winning three: Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for the album and Song Of The Year and Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for Every Breath You Take.

Upon completing of the Synchronicity world tour the band went on hiatus, reuniting in 1986 for three Amnesty International concerts. Following a failed attempt to record a follow-up the band disbanded. They reunited in 2007 for a world tour, but upon completion, they went their separate ways.

Pre-order Synchronicity.

