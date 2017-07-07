The Pineapple Thief to release live DVD

The Pineapple Thief have announced that they’ll release a live DVD and Blu-ray later this year.

Where We Stood was filmed at the band’s sold-out show at London’s Islington Assembly Hall in February this year – the final concert on the band’s headline tour, where they were joined by King Crimson and former Porcupine Tree drummer Gavin Harrison.

The Pineapple Thief leader Bruce Soord says: “It was our last show of the tour and our biggest headline show ever. We had 15 cameras, a massive jib, but more importantly –a sell-out crowd!

“The pressure was indeed on, but it’s safe to say that the stars aligned for us that night and it turned out to be one of the most memorable performances of our career so far.”

Where We Stood will arrive on September 8 via Kscope and along with the DVD, the performance will also be released on special edition Blu-ray.

Soord adds: “We’ve thrown everything but the kitchen sink at this special edition Blu-ray. It has the full show – documentary footage and interviews and two different 5.1 surround mixes, one natural, one discrete, all in high resolution 24⁄ 96 stereo.

“It also has our last album Your Wilderness in stereo and surround, plus the special 8 Years Later album in stereo with a brand-new surround mix too.

“All of that plus five acoustic tracks – also stereo and surround – and loads of bonus videos. This is without doubt the definitive Your Wilderness release.”

In addition, a deluxe 12-inch four disc edition will also be available featuring a 48-page hardback book which includes additional photography from the gig and backstage by Prog magazine’s Kevin Nixon – and two audio CDs containing the live concert recordings with a bonus live recording.

Where We Stood is now available for pre-order, while the band will head out on a European tour in September. Find a list of their tour dates below.

The Pineapple Thief 2017 European tour

Sep 06: Dresden Alter Schlachtof, Germany

Sep 07: Warsaw Progesja Music Zone, Poland

Sep 08: Krakow Kwadrat Music Club, Poland

Sep 09: Brno Melodka, Czech Republic

Sep 10: Munich Backstage Halle, Germany

Sep 11: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Sep 12: Stuttgart Universum, Germany

Sep 13: Cologne Luxor, Germany

Sep 14: Zoetermeer De Boerderij, Netherlands

Sep 16: London ULU, UK

Sep 17: Bristol Bierkeller, UK

The Pineapple Thief live review - London