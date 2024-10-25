The Pineapple Thief share video for new single All Because Of Me

By
( )
published

UK prog rockers The Pineapple Thief will release new EP The Last Run in November

The Pineapple Thief
(Image credit: Tina Korhonen)

UK prog quartet The Pineapple Thief have shared a video for their brand new single All Because Of Me.

The new single is the first n ew music to be taken from the band's upcoming EP, Last To Run, which they surprise announced last month and will release through Kscope Records on November 8.

Last To Run features 20 minutes of music that was recorded during sessions for the band's last album, 2024’s acclaimed It Leads To This.

“We had some difficult decisions to make when deciding on the final track listing for It Leads To This," explains mainman Bruce Soord of the reasons behind the EP. "The songs on this EP are based on songs and ideas from those sessions but they have since evolved way beyond what we would have imagined at the time. We are delighted with the result – it really seems capture a different mood and sound”.

The Last To Run EP will be available on green vinyl, as a CD and a digital album.

Pre-order Last To Run.

The Pineapple Thief - 'All Because of Me' Official Video - YouTube The Pineapple Thief - 'All Because of Me' Official Video - YouTube
Watch On
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.