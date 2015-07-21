Bruce Soord to support Sweet Billy Pilgrim

The Pineapple Thief’s Bruce Soord has announced he’ll support Sweet Billy Pilgrim on their upcoming September UK tour.

He’ll hit the road in support of his as-yet-untitled album which is due for release this autumn via Kscope. Joining Soord and Sweet Billy Pilgrim will be Chris T-T.

Soord says: “I’m really looking forward to touring the UK with Sweet Billy Pilgrim this September. I’ve not yet decided exactly how I am going to translate my solo work to the stage but it will definitely involve some other performers. Maybe real, maybe virtual. We’ll see!”

Meanwhile, The Pineapple Thief have shared a promo for their track A Sense Of Fear from last year’s Magnolia. The unofficial video was created by students on the Motion Graphics And Animation course at Northumbria University. View it below.

The Pineapple Thief will play this weekend’s TeamRock-sponsored Ramblin’ Man Fair at Mote Park, Kent. Both they and Sweet Billy Pilgrim have been nominated in the Album Of The Year category at this year’s Progressive Music Awards presented by Orange Amplification in association with currencies.co.uk.

Sep 02: Manchester Ruby Lounge (Chris T-T only)

Sep 03: London 93 Feet East

Sep 04: Bristol The Lantern at Colston Hall (Chris T-T only)

Sep 05: Cardiff Club Ifor Bach (Chris T-T only)

Sep 12: Aylesbury Limelight

Sep 14: Leeds Brudenell

Sep 15: Brighton Green Door Store

Sep 16: Guildford St Mary’s Church

Sep 17: Cambridge Junction 2

Sep 18: Leicester Donkey

Sep 20: Ramsbottom Festival