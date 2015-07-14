Soord going solo soon

The Pineapple Thief mainman Bruce Soord will release an album under his own name later this year via Kscope, he’s revealed.

It comes after having considered the move for some time – and will be released before his main band launch their 11th title in 2016.

Soord says via Facebook: “For many years I’ve been toying with the idea of doing a solo album. And now it’s happening.

“The album will be the softer, more acoustic side of me, with more focus on longer instrumental passages – something I guess you could say is more ‘progressive.’”

He describes himself as “really excited” and adds: “I’m working non-stop at the moment, getting it finished.

“This is by no means the end of The Pineapple Thief – there will be a new TPT studio album next year.”

The band’s most recent release was 2014’s Magnolia. They play the Prog Stage at the inaugural Ramblin’ Man Fair, sponsored by Prog, at Mote Park, Kent on the weekend of July 25-26.