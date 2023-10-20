The Pineapple Thief announce European tour dates

The Pineapple Thief have announced European tour dates for February and March next year, which takes in France, Germany Italy, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland and sees the band headline at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire on March 16.
Theres no announcement yet of any new album that might coincide with the live dates, but it's worth noting the tour has been called the 'It Leads To This' tour. The last time the band toured, back in 2022 it was in support of new album Give It Back.
"The 2022 tours were so special, being able to play live after a big hiatus and connect again with the fans," says mainman Bruce Soord. "It now seems like an age since we were doing that so we can’t wait to get out there again and show people what we’ve been up to!”
The Pineapple Thief It Leads To This tour dates:
Feb 20: UK Manchester O2 The Ritz
Feb 22: UK Bristol SWX
Feb 23: FRA Paris Elysee Montmartre
Feb 24: NED Amsterdam Melkweg
Feb 26: GER Neunkirchen Gebläsehalle
Feb 27: GER Aschaffenburg Colos Saal
Feb 28: SWI Zurich Komplex 457
Mar 1: SPA Barcelona Apolo
Mar 2: SPA Madrid La Paqui
Mar 3: POR Lisbon Lisboa Ao Vivo
Mar 5: FRA Toulouse Metronum
Mar 6: FRA Lyon La Rayonne
Mar 7: ITA Milan Alcatraz
Mar 8: FRA Strasbourg La Laiterie
Mar 9: GER MunichTechnikum
Mar 11: POL Warsaw Palladium
Mar 13: POL Krakow Klub Studio
Mar 14: GER Berlin Kesselhaus
Mar 15: GER Cologne Carlswerk Victoria
Mar 16: UK London O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire