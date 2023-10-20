The Pineapple Thief announce European tour dates

The Pineapple Thief have announced European tour dates for February and March next year, which takes in France, Germany Italy, Spain, Portugal, Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland and sees the band headline at London's Shepherd's Bush Empire on March 16.

Theres no announcement yet of any new album that might coincide with the live dates, but it's worth noting the tour has been called the 'It Leads To This' tour. The last time the band toured, back in 2022 it was in support of new album Give It Back.

"The 2022 tours were so special, being able to play live after a big hiatus and connect again with the fans," says mainman Bruce Soord. "It now seems like an age since we were doing that so we can’t wait to get out there again and show people what we’ve been up to!”

The Pineapple Thief It Leads To This tour dates:

Feb 20: UK Manchester O2 The Ritz

Feb 22: UK Bristol SWX

Feb 23: FRA Paris Elysee Montmartre

Feb 24: NED Amsterdam Melkweg

Feb 26: GER Neunkirchen Gebläsehalle

Feb 27: GER Aschaffenburg Colos Saal

Feb 28: SWI Zurich Komplex 457

Mar 1: SPA Barcelona Apolo

Mar 2: SPA Madrid La Paqui

Mar 3: POR Lisbon Lisboa Ao Vivo

Mar 5: FRA Toulouse Metronum

Mar 6: FRA Lyon La Rayonne

Mar 7: ITA Milan Alcatraz

Mar 8: FRA Strasbourg La Laiterie

Mar 9: GER MunichTechnikum

Mar 11: POL Warsaw Palladium

Mar 13: POL Krakow Klub Studio

Mar 14: GER Berlin Kesselhaus

Mar 15: GER Cologne Carlswerk Victoria

Mar 16: UK London O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

Get tickets.