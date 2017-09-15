The Picturebooks launch Zero F***s Given video ahead of UK tour

Primal blues duo The Picturebooks have released a video for Zero Fucks Given, taken from this year’s Home Is A Heartache album. The video is released ahead of a UK tour starting early next month (full dates below).

“We are so excited about our own headlining tour this year,” says singer and guitarist Fynn Claus Grabke. “It’s always fun supporting other bands like Monster Truck, Kadavar, The Answer, Les Butcherettes etc, but going out and headlining ourselves makes it so much more exciting. We can´t wait to meet the many friends we made along the way and to make new ones as we go!”

The band also release a limited edition picture disc of Home Is A Heartache today.

For Home Is A Heartache, the follow-up to 2015’s Imaginary Horse, The Picturebooks recorded in a barn in rural Germany and attached homemade percussion to their feet, refusing to listen to music by other artists.

“We forbad each other to listen to music for two years at one point so we weren’t influenced by other bands,” says Grabke. “In that period we learned that you can get inspired by so much more then music. We don’t consider ourselves musicians. We don’t even see ourselves as a band. Neither of us knows how to really play an instrument for real. I can’t play a single “real” chord to this day.”

Picturebooks UK Tour Dates

Tickets are on sale now.

Choppers, skateboards and biker-blues: Meet the Picturebooks