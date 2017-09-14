The Damned announce 11th studio album

The Damned have announced that they’ll release their 11th studio album next year.

The as-yet-untitled record will be their first material since 2008’s So, Who’s Paranoid? and will mark the return of bassist Paul Gray.

It will produced by Tony Visconti and will be launched to coincide with their Evil Spirits UK tour which gets under way at the end of January.

The Damned say they “want to do the unexpected” on the album, with further details to be revealed in due course.

The band will be joined on the road by Slim Jim Phantom, known as the drummer of the Stray Cats who spearheaded the neo-rockabilly movement of the early 80s.

Find a list of The Damned’s Evil Spirits UK tour below.

The Damned Evil Spirits 2018 UK tour

Jan 26: Newcastle O2 Academy

Jan 27: Dundee Caird Hall

Jan 28: Glasgow O2 Academy

Jan 30: Leeds O2 Academy

Jan 31: Manchester Academy

Feb 01: Birmingham O2 Academy

Feb 03: Leicester O2 Academy

Feb 04: Nottingham Rock City

Feb 06: Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

Feb 07: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Feb 09: Cardiff Great Hall

Feb 10: Bristol O2 Academy

Feb 11: Bournemouth O2 Academy

Feb 13: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Feb 14: Bexhill De La Warr Pavilion

Feb 17: London O2 Forum

The Damned in conversation: 40 years of Damned Damned Damned