Watch Lars Ulrich interview Dave Grohl on It’s Electric

Beats 1 Radio have released a video showing Metallica’s Lars Ulrich interviewing Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl.

Grohl was a guest on Ulrich’s It’s Electric show this week and comes as Foo Fighters launch their new studio album Concrete And Gold, which arrived today (September 15).

The full 45-minute interview sees Grohl discuss multiple topics including the new album, being inspired by David Bowie, returning to music after Nirvana, Foos headline set at this year’s Glastonbury, life on the road, jamming with Mick Jagger – and how he ended up in hospital after drinking too much coffee.

Foo Fighters have just opened a pop-up pub in London and earlier this week, Grohl spoke about how they broke free of self-imposed restraints on the new record.

Foo Fighters Concrete And Gold tracklist

T-Shirt Run Make It Right The Sky Is A Neighborhood La Dee Da Dirty Water Arrows Happy Ever After (Zero Hour) Sunday Rain The Line Concrete And Gold

