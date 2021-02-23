The Omnific bassist Matt Fack releases new single The DiabeT1c Dilemma

One of two bass players with Australian prog metallers The Omnific, Matt Fack has released a bass playthrough of his new solo single The DiabeT1c Dilemma, which you can watch below.

The new single deals with Fack's own struggles since becoming a Type 1 diabetic back in 2017.

"On February 21, 2017 my journey as a Type 1 Diabetic began, and 4 years on, the maintenance and struggle hasn't gotten easier, Fack explains. "I feel incredibly fortunate to have music as a coping mechanism, with multiple songs I've past written being related to the topic. But for this song, the feeling is more personal than the last. As I write, record, practice and play shows, the constant wonder of whether my blood sugar level is too high or too low will never leave me. As I was writing this song, I believe the subconscious presence of these thoughts and feelings were fused into the song."

The Omnific were last seen opening for US Prog metallers Between The Buried And Me in early 2020 and ware currently putting the finishing touches on their upcoming new album slated for release later this year.

Get The DiabeT1c Dilemma.