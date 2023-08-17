The Omnific announce world tour for September and October

Australian prog trio The Omnific also release brand new single Phat Mackerel

Fresh form their London headline show and a European support slot with Ne Obliviscaris, Australian progressive instrumental trio The Omnific have announced a world tour of their own, which includes EU and UK dates in September and October, including an appearance at the prestigious Euroblast Festival in Cologne on October 1.

The band, who feature two bass players in Matt Fackrell and Toby Peterson-Stewart, alongside the flamboyantly mulleted drummer Jerome Lematua, have also released a video for brand new single Phat Mackerel, which you can watch in tomorrow's brand new Tracks Of The Week.

"We simply can’t wait to hit the road for the Phat Mackerel World Tour," enthuses Fackrell. "We’re excited to see USA and Canada for the very first time, and also to come back to some of our favourite cities in Australia, Europe and the UK!”

Support on the European/UK leg of the tour comes from Walkways, Future Static and Shell Beach.

The Omnific EU/UK 2023 tour dates:
Sep 17: HUN Budapest, A38*
Sep 18: AUT Vienna, B72*
Sep 19: CZE Prague, Klubovna*
Sep 21: GER Hamburg, Reeperbahn Festival, Bahnhof Pauli
Sep 22: GER Hamburg, Reeperbahn Festival, Molotow +
Sep 25: GER Munich, Backstage Club
Sep 27: GER Frankfurt, Nachtleben
Oct 01: GER Cologne, Euroblast Festival +
Oct 03: UK, Manchester, Canvas 2 +
Oct 04: UK, London, Camden Assembly +

* No Shell Beach
+ No Walkways / Shell Beach

Get tickets.

