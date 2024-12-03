The Ocean share new collaboration with darkwave artist Sierra

German post-rock collective The Ocean have shared a new remix of Boreal by the critically acclaimed Parisian electro and darkwave producer Sierra.

It's the second collaboration between the two artists, following on from the German quintet reworking Sierra's Traum, from her 2023 album, A Story Of Anger. Here she lends Boreal, from last year's Holocene album, an unsettlingly glacial, electronic workout. Both tracks are now available as a limited edition split 7” single.

“I met The Ocean after one of my concerts in Berlin this year," explains Sierra. "We quickly discussed the idea of collaborating on mutual remixes of our tracks. I’m excited to finally get my remix of Boreal out in the world! On their side, The Ocean recorded a totally new version of Traum, which was originally an instrumental piece. I really appreciate the work they’ve done on the vocals, it’s a beautiful rework.“

"We could see an Oceanic interpretation of Traum shape up in our minds straight away and we recorded it in a narrow time window between North American and Australian tours," adds The Ocean's Robin Staps. "It quickly turned into more than just a remix, becoming a full-fledged Ocean band-performance based on Sierra’s original stems: we tracked drums, guitars, bass and vocals and the outcome strays away quite far from the original, but sits in an interesting territory between Sierra’s latest album A Story of Anger and our own latest album, Holocene."

Pre-order the spit Boreal/Traum 7".

