The Ocean share new collaboration with darkwave artist Sierra

The Ocean and Sierra release a limited edition 7" single featuring reworked versions of Boreal and Traum

The Ocean
German post-rock collective The Ocean have shared a new remix of Boreal by the critically acclaimed Parisian electro and darkwave producer Sierra.

It's the second collaboration between the two artists, following on from the German quintet reworking Sierra's Traum, from her 2023 album, A Story Of Anger. Here she lends Boreal, from last year's Holocene album, an unsettlingly glacial, electronic workout. Both tracks are now available as a limited edition split 7” single.

“I met The Ocean after one of my concerts in Berlin this year," explains Sierra. "We quickly discussed the idea of collaborating on mutual remixes of our tracks. I’m excited to finally get my remix of Boreal out in the world! On their side, The Ocean recorded a totally new version of Traum, which was originally an instrumental piece. I really appreciate the work they’ve done on the vocals, it’s a beautiful rework.“

"We could see an Oceanic interpretation of Traum shape up in our minds straight away and we recorded it in a narrow time window between North American and Australian tours," adds The Ocean's Robin Staps. "It quickly turned into more than just a remix, becoming a full-fledged Ocean band-performance based on Sierra’s original stems: we tracked drums, guitars, bass and vocals and the outcome strays away quite far from the original, but sits in an interesting territory between Sierra’s latest album A Story of Anger and our own latest album, Holocene."

Pre-order the spit Boreal/Traum 7".

Boreal (Sierra Rework) - YouTube
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.